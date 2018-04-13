What to watch in international soccer this weekend

La Liga: Barcelona, coming off a stunning upset loss to Roma in Champions League play, is the only major team in Europe unbeaten in league play — but it hasn't won the title yet. The schedule would appear to make that clinching just a matter of time, though, because Barca faces only one team in the league's top five between now and the May 6 "El Clasico" with Real Madrid. That exception comes Saturday when Barcelona plays host to third-place Valencia (BeIN Sports, 7 a.m. PDT). The game will match league scoring leader Lionel Messi (29 goals, 12 assists) against a defense that has allowed just one goal in its last five matches.