Sparks let one slip in loss to Minnesota Lynx 70-68 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals

Sylvia Fowles grabbed a WNBA Finals-record 17 rebounds and scored 13 points to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 70-68 victory over the Sparks in Game 2 on Tuesday night, evening the series at one game apiece.

Fowles broke Taj McWilliams-Franklin's record of 16 for Connecticut in 2005. Lindsay Whalen scored 14 points, Rebekkah Brunson had 12 and the Lynx held the defending champions to 38.7 percent shooting while bouncing back from a last-second loss in Game 1.

Candace Parker had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Sparks, who had the ball and a chance to tie or take the lead with 13.1 seconds to play. But Chelsea Gray lost the handle on her dribble for a turnover, one of two big ones by Los Angeles in the final 14 seconds.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Friday night in Los Angeles.

