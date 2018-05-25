Sparks suffer first loss of season to Sun 102-94

Chiney Ogwumike scored 18 points in her first WNBA victory against sister Nneka, helping the Connecticut Sun beat the Sparks 102-94 on Thursday night.
Chiney Ogwumike, who missed all of last season with an injury, topped Nneka for the first time in six professional meetings. Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points.
Connecticut started the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run — capped by Alyssa Thomas' three-point play — to take a 75-74 lead. The Sparks had an 86-82 lead with 4:49 remaining but went the next four minutes without a field goal. The Sun made four straight free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal it.
Every starter for Connecticut (2-0) scored in double figures and Jonquel Jones added 17 points off the bench. Thomas had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Jasmine Thomas scored 13 points with eight assists.
Chelsea Gray scored 21 points, Odyssey Sims added 20 for the Sparks (2-1), which was without Candace Parker for a third straight game. The Sparks held a 47-46 lead at the break as both teams shot over 55 percent from the floor.
Etc.
Spectrum SportsNet released its broadcast schedule for the Sparks, which includes 15 home and nine away games beginning with the team's home opener on Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury. Tip-off is 2 p.m. Angel Gray joins the broadcast team as the play-by-play announcer with Mary Murphy as analyst.
Here is the schedule:
Sunday, 2 p.m. vs. Phoenix
June 3, 2 p.m. vs. Minnesota
June 10, 2 p.m. vs. Chicago
June 12, 7:30 p.m. vs. Atlanta
June 15, 4 p.m. at Washington
June 17, 3 p.m. at Chicago
June 19, 7:30 p.m. vs. Indiana
June 24, 2 p.m., vs. New York
June 26, 7:30 p.m. vs. Dallas
June 29, 7:30 p.m. at Las Vegas
July 1, 2 p.m. vs. Las Vegas
July 3, 7:30 p.m. vs. Connecticut
July 7, 4 p.m. vs. Washington
July 10, noon at Seattle
July 12, 12:30 p.m. vs. Dallas
July 15, 3 p.m. at Las Vegas
July 20, 7:30 p.m. vs. Indiana
July 22, 3 p.m. at Chicago
July 24, 7:30 p.m. vs. Atlanta
Aug. 5, 4 p.m. vs. Phoenix
Aug. 8, 4 p.m. at New York
Aug. 9, 4 p.m. at Atlanta
Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m. vs. New York
Aug. 17, 4 p.m. at Washington
Aug. 19, noon, at Connecticut