Sparks suffer first loss of season to Sun 102-94

May 24, 2018 | 6:50 PM
| UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Chiney Ogwumike scored 18 points in her first WNBA victory against sister Nneka, helping the Connecticut Sun beat the Sparks 102-94 on Thursday night.

Chiney Ogwumike, who missed all of last season with an injury, topped Nneka for the first time in six professional meetings. Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points.

Connecticut started the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run — capped by Alyssa Thomas' three-point play — to take a 75-74 lead. The Sparks had an 86-82 lead with 4:49 remaining but went the next four minutes without a field goal. The Sun made four straight free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal it.

Every starter for Connecticut (2-0) scored in double figures and Jonquel Jones added 17 points off the bench. Thomas had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Jasmine Thomas scored 13 points with eight assists.

Chelsea Gray scored 21 points, Odyssey Sims added 20 for the Sparks (2-1), which was without Candace Parker for a third straight game. The Sparks held a 47-46 lead at the break as both teams shot over 55 percent from the floor.

Spectrum SportsNet released its broadcast schedule for the Sparks, which includes 15 home and nine away games beginning with the team's home opener on Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury. Tip-off is 2 p.m. Angel Gray joins the broadcast team as the play-by-play announcer with Mary Murphy as analyst.

Here is the schedule:

Sunday, 2 p.m. vs. Phoenix

June 3, 2 p.m. vs. Minnesota

June 10, 2 p.m. vs. Chicago

June 12, 7:30 p.m. vs. Atlanta

June 15, 4 p.m. at Washington

June 17, 3 p.m. at Chicago

June 19, 7:30 p.m. vs. Indiana

June 24, 2 p.m., vs. New York

June 26, 7:30 p.m. vs. Dallas

June 29, 7:30 p.m. at Las Vegas

July 1, 2 p.m. vs. Las Vegas

July 3, 7:30 p.m. vs. Connecticut

July 7, 4 p.m. vs. Washington

July 10, noon at Seattle

July 12, 12:30 p.m. vs. Dallas

July 15, 3 p.m. at Las Vegas

July 20, 7:30 p.m. vs. Indiana

July 22, 3 p.m. at Chicago

July 24, 7:30 p.m. vs. Atlanta

Aug. 5, 4 p.m. vs. Phoenix

Aug. 8, 4 p.m. at New York

Aug. 9, 4 p.m. at Atlanta

Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m. vs. New York

Aug. 17, 4 p.m. at Washington

Aug. 19, noon, at Connecticut

