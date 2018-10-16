Hall of Famer John Smoltz not exactly what the viewers this time of year are looking for

Smoltz: “Can I just say … I know watching a lot of baseball in the regular season, rarely do guys bunt. But I am more than surprised in the postseason, when you want to get something going for your team, why you wouldn’t try (pitch is fouled off) … Every time you get on base in the postseason, it’s a rally. And that’s not the case in the regular season. But the amount of shifts we are seeing … at some point, somebody’s got to try to alter that … (swing and a miss, strike two) ... I can promise you in this series, when you’re down by two (runs), the shift’s going to be on, and (the batter) is not going to bunt. … If it’s a tight series like we expect, that could be the difference.”