Wilton Speight threw the pass to Demetric Felton, and Felton powered through defenders into the end zone for a 25-yard play, giving UCLA a 24-20 lead.
Speight completed three of his four passes on the drive, and Joshua Kelley contributed a 16-yard run, to give the Bruins the score. The six-play, 75-yard drive took less than two minutes and followed three consecutive scoring drives by Arizona.
Speight has completed 13 of his 22 passes for 162 yards with two touchdowns. Kelley has earned 71 rushing yards on 19 carries. His 16-yard rush on the Bruins’ scoring drive was his longest run of the night.
Josh Pollack railed a 39-yard field goal that barely landed between the posts, giving Arizona a 20-17 lead over UCLA.
Arizona became poised to take the lead after Gary Brightwell exploded past the defense, tearing down the middle of the field for a 72-yard rush. Brightwell has totaled 99 yards on nine carries.
But after the big run, the Bruins limited the Arizona defense, preventing Rodriguez from completing any passes to force the field goal.
In the first play of a drive following an Arizona field goal, Wilton Speight fumbled the football as he was sacked, turning the ball over to the Wildcats at UCLA’s 15-yard line.
After an 8-yard rush by Rhett Rodriguez and a 4-yard rush by J.J. Taylor, Rodriguez nailed an 11-yard pass to Shawn Poindexter, giving Arizona a touchdown to tie the game at 17.
Rodriguez has completed 11 of 25 passes for 157 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. The reception was Poindexter’s fourth of the night, as he’s earned 63 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Josh Pollack nailed a 29-yard field goal early in the third quarter, bringing Arizona to trail UCLA 17-10.
Rhett Rodriguez opened the nine-play, 71-yard drive by drilling a 31-yard pass to Devaughn Cooper. Later, J.J. Taylor made a 25-yard run, and Gary Brightwell added a 10-yard run to put Arizona in position to score.
But from there, the Bruin defense clamped down on the Arizona offense, limiting the damage to a field goal.
For the second time this season, UCLA enters halftime with the lead, with a 17-7 edge against Arizona. The last time UCLA led an opponent at the half was its 37-7 win against Cal the week before.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed five of his eight passes for 103 before being replaced by Wilton Speight, who completed eight of 14 passes for 87 yards. The two combined for two passing touchdowns.
The Bruins’ defense limited Arizona quarterback Rhett Rodriguez to complete eight of his 21 passes. But UCLA gave up 10 penalties for 78 yards in the half, and Joshua Kelley was limited to average 2.8 yards per carry.
In his first reception for UCLA, Devin Asiasi snagged a touchdown pass in the right corner of the end zone, giving UCLA a 17-7 lead over Arizona.
Wilton Speight, who replaced Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback, completed five of his six passes on the drive, which saw UCLA gain gradual yardage to get in scoring range in about five minutes.
A transfer from Michigan, Asiasi completed the 13-play, 75-yard drive with his 24-yard play. The drive was bolstered by rushes from Joshua Kelley. Kelley has earned 36 rushing yards in 13 carries so far.
Rhett Rodriguez connected with Shawn Poindexter in the end zone for Arizona’s first score of the game, cutting UCLA’s lead to 10-7.
Arizona got in position when Rodriguez completed a 38-yard pass to Tony Ellison down the sideline. Gary Brightwell made a short rush, and Rodriguez rushed for no gain before the play to Poindexter.
In tight coverage, Poindexter ducked to the left of his defender and grabbed Rodriguez’s lofty pass on the right side of the end zone for a 13-yard scoring play.
As J.J. Taylor sprinted down the sideline, yards away from the end zone, Darnay Holmes punched the ball from his grip, forcing a fumble that he scooped up in the end zone, giving UCLA possession.
On Arizona’s first play of a drive in the second quarter, Taylor broke free of the UCLA defense and bolted down the field for a 55-yard play. Only Holmes was around to catch him when he turned the tide of the explosive play to hold Arizona scoreless.
It was the second time UCLA forced a turnover against the Arizona offense, the first an interception by Quentin Lake.
JJ Molson drilled a 40-yard field goal, giving UCLA a 10-0 lead to start the second quarter.
UCLA got in scoring position when Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurled a 58-yard pass that Theo Howard snagged on the right side of the end zone — Howard’s first reception of the game and his longest of the season.
But after UCLA struggled to gain yardage, Arizona sacked Thompson-Robinson on third-down, forcing UCLA to settle for a field goal.
Arizona quarterback Rhett Rodriguez hurled a pass to the end zone, but UCLA cornerback Quentin Lake intercepted it.
Lake returned the interception 12 yards before being brought down after his first career interception for the Bruins.
In his first start for Arizona, Rodriguez threw his first career interception. He has completed two of his six pass attempts so far. J.J. Taylor has led the Arizona offensive effort, averaging six yards per carry in the first two drives.