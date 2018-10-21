For the second time this season, UCLA enters halftime with the lead, with a 17-7 edge against Arizona. The last time UCLA led an opponent at the half was its 37-7 win against Cal the week before.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed five of his eight passes for 103 before being replaced by Wilton Speight, who completed eight of 14 passes for 87 yards. The two combined for two passing touchdowns.