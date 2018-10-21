As J.J. Taylor sprinted down the sideline, yards away from the end zone, Darnay Holmes punched the ball from his grip, forcing a fumble that he scooped up in the end zone, giving UCLA possession.

On Arizona’s first play of a drive in the second quarter, Taylor broke free of the UCLA defense and bolted down the field for a 55-yard play. Only Holmes was around to catch him when he turned the tide of the explosive play to hold Arizona scoreless.