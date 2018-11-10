The Rose Bowl remains in reach for UCLA under a scenario as likely as snow in the Arizona desert this time of year.
The Bruins would have to win their final three games and watch the rest of the Pac-12 Conference’s South Division experience something approaching Armageddon. Then they would have to beat the North Division champion as heavy underdogs in the Pac-12 title game.
More realistically, the Bruins would like to finish their first season under coach Chip Kelly on an upward trajectory and snag a few wins along the way.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly said this week that freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was available after having recovered from the injury that knocked him out of the Bruins’ loss to Oregon last weekend.
But it appears as if Wilton Speight will be UCLA’s starting quarterback Saturday against Arizona State.
Speight took snaps from starting center Boss Tagaloa in pregame warm-ups, a sign that he will be taking them in the game as well.