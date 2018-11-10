The Rose Bowl remains in reach for UCLA under a scenario as likely as snow in the Arizona desert this time of year.

The Bruins would have to win their final three games and watch the rest of the Pac-12 Conference’s South Division experience something approaching Armageddon. Then they would have to beat the North Division champion as heavy underdogs in the Pac-12 title game.

More realistically, the Bruins would like to finish their first season under coach Chip Kelly on an upward trajectory and snag a few wins along the way.