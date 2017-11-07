Three UCLA basketball players, including LiAngelo Ball, reportedly arrested during team's trip to China

Three UCLA basketball players were reportedly arrested in China for shoplifting only a few days before the team’s season opener Friday against Georgia Tech.

A person close to the situation confirmed an ESPN report that Bruins freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were the players involved with a police investigation in Hangzhou, China, where the team is staying.

It was not immediately clear whether those players had been detained or whether they would be allowed to play in UCLA’s game against the Yellow Jackets in Shanghai on Friday night.

A UCLA spokesperson declined to comment.

“We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China,” the university said in a statement. “The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”

Times staff writer Bolch reported from Los Angeles.

