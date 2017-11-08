Sports

UCLA basketball signs two shooting guards

Ben Bolch
UCLA’s basketball team received signed letters of intent from shooting guards David Singleton and Jules Bernard on Wednesday, the first day of the early-signing period.

Singleton, who is 6 feet 4, is from Torrance Bishop Montgomery High. Bernard, 6-6, plays for Los Angeles Windward.

The Bruins also have a commitment from 6-10 center David Nwuba of Huntington (W.Va.) Prep.

Josh Gershon, the national recruiting analyst for Scout.com, described Singleton as a skilled scorer, whereas Bernard is more of a slasher and rebounder with potential to become an elite defender.

“I think they really complement each other well,” Gershon said. “They both have All-Pac-12-type upside.”

Nwuba is considered a top defender who can play center and power forward, though his offensive game is still evolving.

