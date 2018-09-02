When redshirt freshman quarterback Desmond Ridder came off the bench in the first quarter for Cincinnati at the Rose Bowl, the Bearcats’ offense took off.

He has led Cincinnati to a 17-10 halftime lead over UCLA in the coaching debut of Chip Kelly for the Bruins.

Ridder, who came to Cincinnati from Louisville, Ky., rallied the Bearcats from a 10-0 deficit. His agility and ability to run and pass made him look far more like a Chip Kelly quarterback from his Oregon days than the two quarterbacks playing for the Bruins in the first half.