UCLA fans didn’t have to wait long to find out about the new Chip Kelly offense. The Bruins won the coin toss and elected to receive. Michigan transfer Wilton Speight took his first snap from true freshman center Chris Murray, who played on last year’s 15-0 Mater Dei team with quarterback J.T. Daniels of USC.

The Bruins didn’t move much, starting on their own 22 and getting to the 26 before having to punt after three plays. Speight completed a seven-yard pass to Caleb Wilson for his first completion as a Bruin.