UCLA players gather at midfield at the Rose Bowl. (Eric Sondheimer)

The Chip Kelly Era is about to begin, and UCLA fans can’t wait to see whether the Bruins’ offense will resemble the Oregon Ducks or the Philadelphia Eagles, two of Kelly’s previous coaching destinations.

The expectation against Cincinnati at the Rose Bowl is for a no-huddle attack with quick play calls. It’s been a well-kept secret because of closed practices. There’s also questions how Kelly will use UCLA’s many tight ends, led by Caleb Wilson, who returns from injury.

Another mystery is how many of UCLA’s true freshmen will make their debuts. Because of a new NCAA rule that allows anyone to play in the first four games, then redshirt, it makes sense to give young players an immediate shot.