Michael Warren II scored on his third one-yard run of the game for Cincinnati, increasing the Bearcats’ lead over UCLA to 26-17 with 1:44 left.
Cincinnati took over the ball on UCLA’s 36 after the Bruins had a fourth-and-goal situation and failed.
UCLA’s defense appeared to make Cincinnati settle for a short field-goal attempt. But a penalty for illegal substitution moved the ball one yard to the one, causing the Bearcats to change their mind and bring the offense back onto the field.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly sure doesn’t like to punt. Facing a fourth-and-one situation on its own 36 with 5:46 left and down by two points to Cincinnati, Kelly told his team to go for it.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s pass fell incomplete. UCLA fans started to leave the Rose Bowl with the Bearcats ahead 19-17.
UCLA’s defense is trying to give the offense one final chance.
Freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was stripped of the ball at the five and tight end Caleb Wilson fell on the ball in the end zone, resulting in a safety for Cincinnati and a 19-17 lead over UCLA with 9:45 left.
Cincinnati was forced to punt on five of its first six possessions of the second half. The Bearcats drove to the UCLA 32 early in the fourth quarter but a pass incompletion on fourth down ended the drive.
Michael Warren II, who rushed for 128 yards in 27 carries, had to briefly leave the game with 10:58 left with an injury.
UCLA’s defense forced four consecutive Cincinnati punts to start the third quarter. The Bruins have been putting more pressure on quarterback Desmond Ridder.
The game remains tied at 17-17 after three quarters.
True freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been playing quarterback for UCLA. He is seven of 12 passing for 54 yards. A couple of dropped passes prevented the Bruins from potential long gains in the third quarter.
There’s a reason freshman Kazmeir Allen of UCLA won the 100 meters at the state track and field championships last year at Tulare High. He’s got blazing speed.
And everyone at the Rose Bowl on Saturday got to see just how fast Allen truly is. He took a handoff from Dorian Thompson-Robinson with 12:49 left in the third quarter and took off, racing 74 yards around the right end for a touchdown that tied the game against Cincinnati at 17-17.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly said at halftime he needed to get the ball to his playmakers to create openings on the outside, and that’s exactly what Allen did.
When redshirt freshman quarterback Desmond Ridder came off the bench in the first quarter for Cincinnati at the Rose Bowl, the Bearcats’ offense took off.
He has led Cincinnati to a 17-10 halftime lead over UCLA in the coaching debut of Chip Kelly for the Bruins.
Ridder, who came to Cincinnati from Louisville, Ky., rallied the Bearcats from a 10-0 deficit. His agility and ability to run and pass made him look far more like a Chip Kelly quarterback from his Oregon days than the two quarterbacks playing for the Bruins in the first half.
Quarterback Wilton Speight was shaken up on a scramble with 5:16 left in the second quarter, and freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson received an ovation coming onto the field from UCLA fans at the Rose Bowl.
A year ago, on Sept. 1, he was playing football for Las Vegas Bishop Gorman making his first varsity start at quarterback against Santa Ana Mater Dei and quarterback J.T. Daniels.
Thompson-Robinson completed a 16-yard pass to Theo Howard on his second play from scrimmage but the drive stalled. UCLA is down 14-10 with 2:19 left before halftime.
UCLA’s good start against Cincinnati has been reversed, with the Bearcats taking a 14-10 lead after Michael Warren II scored his second one-yard touchdown run with 6:57 left in the second quarter.
James Wiggins picked off a Wilton Speight pass at the UCLA 27. Speight was trying to connect on a short out pattern and Wiggins made the interception diving to the ground.
Freshman Desmond Ridder has given the Bearcats’ offense a boost with his running and passing, wiping out a 10-0 deficit.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati found a way to open up the offense with his play-making skills to start the second quarter against UCLA.
Using the option play and some timely passes, the Bearcats put together a 75-yard, 14-play drive to cut their deficit to 10-7 at the Rose Bowl. Michael Warren scored on a one-yard run with 10:02 left in the quarter.
The Bearcats ran seven minutes off the clock on the drive. Ridder is six for six passing for 53 yards.
UCLA has opened a 10-0 lead over Cincinnati at the Rose Bowl after a 47-yard field goal by J.J. Molson with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
The Bruins drove to the Bearcats’ 26 on the strength of an eight-yard run by Joshua Kelley and a nine-yard Kelley reception.
The Bruins’ offense started to pick up some momentum until a sack and illegal procedure penalty put a stop to the drive.