The text message reached Chip Kelly’s phone this month, with one UCLA loss down and two to go amid the Bruins’ worst start to a football season in 47 years.
“Water the bamboo,” read the encouragement from Mike Bellotti, Kelly’s former boss and mentor.
The words were familiar to the UCLA coach. Kelly had used that expression while he was at Oregon to explain a team’s imperceptible growth similar to that of the Giant timber bamboo.
Tyler Manoa sized up the 400-pound offensive lineman standing in front of him and didn’t see a friend so much as someone he wanted to pummel.
“On the field, we had a problem,” Manoa said this week of going against Atonio Mafi in high school.
Off the field, the Bay Area natives liked to hang out together. So it was no surprise that they went from rivals to roommates once they arrived at UCLA this summer.
UCLA (0-3, 0-0) at Colorado (3-0, 0-0)
Friday, 6 p.m. PDT, Folsom Field. TV: FS1. Radio: 1150, 97.3.
Marquee matchup
Mike Bellotti watched parts of UCLA’s last two football games, noticing some things that vaguely reminded him of the offenses that Bruins coach Chip Kelly once ran at Oregon.
The team’s tempo was not among them.
“Well, I don’t know how to say this: It’s barely average,” said Bellotti, the retired Ducks coach whom Kelly succeeded almost a decade ago. “There’s nothing there that I think puts a lot of fear into the heart of the defenses.”