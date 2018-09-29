UCLA coach Chip Kelly watches his football team go down in defeat against Fresno State on Sept. 15 at the Rose Bowl. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The text message reached Chip Kelly’s phone this month, with one UCLA loss down and two to go amid the Bruins’ worst start to a football season in 47 years.

“Water the bamboo,” read the encouragement from Mike Bellotti, Kelly’s former boss and mentor.

The words were familiar to the UCLA coach. Kelly had used that expression while he was at Oregon to explain a team’s imperceptible growth similar to that of the Giant timber bamboo.