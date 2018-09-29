Bolstered by a 31-yard play by Kyle Evans, Colorado claimed a 21-16 lead over UCLA, capping off the scoring drive with a rushing touchdown.
After a pair of completions by Steven Montez put Colorado on UCLA’s 40-yard line, Evans’ catch-and-run play put the Buffaloes within nine yards of the end zone. Evans and Laviska Shenault each contributed four-yard rushes before Shenault sealed the score with a one-yard touchdown run.
Colorado tallied 191 passing yards and 99 rushing yards against UCLA. Shenault contributed 120 receiving yards, 16 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
JJ Molson nailed his third field goal against Colorado, a 40-yard kick that gave UCLA a 16-14 lead in the third quarter.
After making an 11-yard run the play before, Josh Kelley bolted for a 44-yard rush to put UCLA in field goal range. The run was Kelley’s longest of the game; he rushed 114 yards in six carries.
But the Colorado defense clamped down on UCLA following Kelley’s explosive run. On the next three plays, UCLA recovered its own fumble, Dorian-Thompson Robinson threw and incomplete pass and Martell Irby rushed for no gain, forcing UCLA to attempt the field goal on fourth down.
After failing to complete a scoring drive in the final minutes of the second quarter, Colorado enters the half leading UCLA 14-13.
When the Bruins made a 50-yard field goal to trail the Buffaloes by one, Colorado tried to make a last-minute scoring run before the half. But the Buffaloes efforts were hampered by penalties, as the Bruin defense held them outside scoring range to end the half.
UCLA’s 13 points are the most it has scored in the first half all season. Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 96 yards and a touchdown.
JJ Molson drilled a 50-yard field goal, the longest of his career, to leave the Bruins trailing Colorado by one with minutes left in the half.
The Bruins’ late drive was in jeopardy when a pass by Dorian Thompson-Robinson fell two yards short of completing a third-down conversion. But Martell Irby made a six-yard rush on fourth down, keeping the drive alive so UCLA could reach field goal range.
UCLA drove 47 yards in 10 plays to put Molson in position for the kick. Molson hadn’t attempted a field goal in a game since a successful kick in UCLA’s season-opener against Cincinnati, but he has made both of his attempts against Colorado.
Steven Montez powered Colorado to the end zone with a 10-yard rush to the end zone, giving Colorado a 14-10 lead over UCLA.
Montez, who has completed nine of his 11 pass attempts, led the Buffaloes down the field with a series of big passes, including a 14-yard completion to Leviska Shenault that gave Colorado a first down in the red zone.
Montez faked the handoff then darted to the right, completing the 85-yard scoring drive. It was Montez’s third run of the night, earning 21 rushing yards.
UCLA kicker JJ Molson drilled a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter, giving the Bruins a 10-7 lead over Colorado.
The Bruins drove down the field 61 yards behind a balanced attack that included a 29-yard run by Josh Kelley. But they could not complete the touchdown attempt, as Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw two incomplete passes.
With Molson’s field goal, UCLA ended the first quarter with the lead, tying the most points the Bruins have scored in the first quarter so far this season.
Laviska Shenault bolted down the field and made a 57-yard reception for a touchdown. With the score, Colorado tied UCLA 7-7 in the first quarter.
The catch was Shenault’s second of the game and his third touchdown reception of the season, in a seven-play scoring drive that answered UCLA’s score the drive before.
Quarterback Steven Montez has been effective against the Bruin defense, completing three of his four pass attempts for 69 yards.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed a touchdown pass on third-and-goal to Michael Ezeike, giving UCLA a 7-0 lead over Colorado in the first quarter.
Thompson-Robinson completed six of his seven passes for 35 yards so far.
The 11-yard pass was Ezeike’s second touchdown reception of the season and was bolstered by a 32-yard punt return by Kyle Phillips that got the Bruins in prime field position as they completed the 37-yard scoring drive.
There was little clarity about who would be UCLA’s starting quarterback against Colorado in the hours before kickoff Friday at Folsom Field.
Wilton Speight, who had not played since suffering a back injury in the season opener, emerged two hours before the game’s start in a black long-sleeve UCLA T-shirt with gray shorts and white compression tights.
He warmed up for the first time since he sustained his injury. He took some pregame snaps from Christaphany Murray, the Bruins’ starting center over their first three games.
The text message reached Chip Kelly’s phone this month, with one UCLA loss down and two to go amid the Bruins’ worst start to a football season in 47 years.
“Water the bamboo,” read the encouragement from Mike Bellotti, Kelly’s former boss and mentor.
The words were familiar to the UCLA coach. Kelly had used that expression while he was at Oregon to explain a team’s imperceptible growth similar to that of the Giant timber bamboo.