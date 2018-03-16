'Championship-level habits' bearing fruit as UCLA women begin chase for NCAA trophy

"I remember my [introductory] press conference here, getting emotional up there," she said. "The thing that he gave me more than anything else was, 'You need to lead the way you're wired, not try to be me.' There was a freedom in that. Of course, I would love to have the success and the impact that Coach Wooden had here, but his goals were never about him. His goals were to teach, mentor and equip those young men to be all that they were supposed to be."