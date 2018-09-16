In a less-than-startling development, UCLA true freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson appears set to make his second consecutive start when the Bruins play host to Fresno State on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.
Thompson-Robinson tweeted “LET’S BE GREAT TODAY” about 10 hours before kickoff and then led players out of the tunnel onto the field about an hour before the game.
Graduate transfer Wilton Speight, recovering from a back injury suffered during UCLA’s season-opening loss to Cincinnati, did not appear in uniform with the other quarterbacks when they came out for warmup tosses.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly likes to say that every game is the Super Bowl. It’s a mantra intended to steady his team’s focus and remind players that no game is more important than any other.
Kelly used the phrase while he was at Oregon to suppress rivalry hype or keep a heavily favored team engaged in its preparation for what was expected to be a blowout victory.
Its usage could take on a different meaning Saturday night at the Rose Bowl, where Kelly will coach a winless team against a small-conference opponent in what could be a half-empty stadium.
UCLA (0-2) vs. Fresno State (1-1)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Rose Bowl. TV: FS1. Radio: 570, 1150, 97.3.
Marquee matchup