Following a UCLA offensive drive that ended with an interception, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was picked off again.
The Bruins’ drive started out promising, as Thompson-Robinson completed three of his four pass attempts for 29 yards, aided by nine rushing yards by Kazmeir Allen. But on second down on Fresno State’s 27-yard line, Thompson-Robinson threw a pass that was again intercepted by Jeff Allison.
Allison returned the pick for 23 yards before he was taken down at Fresno State’s 45-yard line, leaving Thompson-Robinson having completed eight of his 20 pass attempts.
Sparked by a 45-yard catch-and-run play by Jordan Mims, Fresno State drove to the end zone once again, taking a 31-14 lead over UCLA late in the third quarter.
The drive began after an interception by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and the Bulldogs gave the ball to Mims immediately. He contributed a 2-yard run before the explosive run.
Mims and Dejonte O’Neal each contributed short rushes before McMaryion completed the rushing touchdown.
On the drive after Fresno State scored a touchdown with a two-point conversion, Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s pass attempt was picked off, giving the ball back to Fresno State.
Jeff Allison picked off Thompson-Robinson’s pass, returning the ball four yards before being taken down at Fresno State’s 45-yard line. It was Thompson-Robinson’s first interception of the game, his first of the season.
With a 1-yard rush by Marcus McMaryion, Fresno State scored a touchdown, then a two-point conversion to extend its lead over UCLA to 24-14.
Fresno State had a 49-yard run by Jordan Mims called back for a holding penalty but still inched its way toward the end zone. McMaryion completed three passes, including a 23-yard and 24-yard passes KeeSea Johnson.
Mims, who has totaled 57 yards in 13 carries, brought the Bulldogs within a yard of scoring. McMaryion finished the drive with a rushing touchdown, then back-up quarterback Jorge Reyna delivered the extra-point attempt with a pass to Gunner Javernick.
After getting possession in the red zone on a punt return fumble recovery, UCLA converted the storing opportunity into a touchdown with a 6-yard rush by Bolu Olorunfunmi, cutting Fresno State’s lead to 16-14.
The three-play drive started with an 11-yard run by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, then bolstered by a 1-yard run by Soso Jamabo and a personal foul penalty against Fresno State that gave the Bruins a first down.
Olorunfunmi, who has five net rushing yards in three carries, finished off the score for UCLA. The run-heavy drive was part of a balanced Bruins offense that has totaled 86 passing yards and 88 rushing yards.
Longsnapper Johnny Den Bleker recovered a fumble on Fresno State’s punt return, giving UCLA possession on the Bulldogs’ 17-yard line.
After UCLA failed to convert a third-down attempt, Collin Flintoft completed a 56-yard punt for the Bruins that KeeSea Johnson returned for Fresno State. But Johnson fumbled the return, giving UCLA possession in the red zone.
After a rough first quarter for UCLA, Fresno State maintains a 16-7 lead at the half.
The Bulldogs took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter with back-to-back touchdowns, as Marcus McMaryion completed 15 of his 24 attempts in the half for 123 passing yards.
UCLA managed one successful touchdown drive, sparked by a fumble recovery on defense, but the Bruins struggled otherwise. Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed five of his 11 attempts, and UCLA converted only one of six third-down plays.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson connected to lead the Bruins to their first touchdown of the game to trail the Bulldogs 16-7.
After managing only one completion against Fresno State’s defense in UCLA’s first three drives, Thompson-Robinson completed two of three attempts in the scoring drive, which started when the Bruins’ defense recovered a Fresno State fumble.
At first, UCLA’s chances looked bleak, as the Bruins third-down attempt, an incomplete pass intended for Dymond Lee, failed. But Thompson-Robinson completed his next pass, a 6-yard throw to Theo Howard, on fourth down to keep the drive alive.
As Marcus McMaryion dropped back to pass, Keisean Lucier-South stripped the ball away. Odua Isabor recovered, giving UCLA possession on Fresno State’s 43-yard line.
The play marked Lucier-South’s second forced fumble of his career and first of the season. It came as the Bruins trailed the Bulldogs 16-0. Fresno State only managed a 1-yard rush and an incomplete pass on the offensive drive before losing possession.
Fresno State extended its lead over UCLA to 16-0, when Asa Fuller knocked a 29-yard field goal for the Bulldogs.
The drive began when Fresno State recovered Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s fumble, but the Bruins had better luck slowing the Bulldog offense on this drive.
Marcus McMaryion completed one of his three pass attempts, and Dejonte O’Neal managed a 1-yard rush as UCLA shut down Fresno State on third down for the first time in the game.