UCLA will host Boise State in women's NCAA tournament opener

UCLA will host Boise State in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday.
The Bruins, 23-8, are a No. 4 seed while the Mountain West champion Broncos, 25-7, are a No. 13 seed.
If the Bruins advance through the first two rounds they will probably face top overall seed Connecticut in the Bridgeport Regional. The Huskies are 32-0 and have won 107 consecutive games and four consecutive national titles.
South Carolina, 27-4 and the Southeastern Conference champion, is the No. 1 seed in the Stockton Regional and will open against No. 16 UNC Asheville in Columbia, S.C.
West Virginia stunned Baylor to win the Big 12 tournament, but the Bears earned an at-large berth as the No. 1 seed in the Oklahoma City Regional. Baylor, 30-3, will host No. 16 Texas Southern in an opener in Waco, Texas.
Notre Dame, 30-3, is the No. 1 seed in the Lexington Regional and will open against No. 16 Robert Morris in South Bend, Ind.
Long Beach State, making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1992 after winning the Big West tournament, is a No. 15 seed and will open against No. 2 Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. on Friday.
