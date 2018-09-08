Dorian Thompson-Robinson fired a beautiful 45-yard pass to Theo Howard to give UCLA first and goal from the one.
Two plays later, Bolu Olorunfunmi scored on a two-yard touchdown run to pull the Bruins within 42-14 early in the fourth quarter.
Thompson-Robinson also twice connected with fellow true freshman Chase Cota on the drive, though Cota appeared to be hurt on a tackle.
Now it’s getting ugly.
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to a leaping CeeDee Lamb in the end zone to give the Sooners a 42-7 lead over UCLA early in the fourth quarter.
It appears as if the Bruins will fall to 0-2 for the first time since 2010.
Oklahoma parlayed CeeDee Lamb’s 66-yard punt return into a quick-strike touchdown that has turned its game against UCLA into a virtual rout.
Kyler Murray’s 10-yard touchdown strike to A.D. Miller gave the Sooners a 35-7 lead late in the third quarter. Oklahoma has scored 35 consecutive points after the Bruins notched the game’s first touchdown.
UCLA’s defense was looking good even without outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who has been out since the second quarter with an unknown injury.
But on third and 10 from its own 49-yard line, Oklahoma got a big gain when quarterback Kyler Murray connected with CeeDee Lamb for a 25-yard completion.
Running back Marcellus Sutton eventually scored on a 14-yard touchdown run to give the Sooners a 28-7 lead with 7:34 left in third third quarter.
UCLA could not sustain a strong start against Oklahoma in which it scored the game’s first touchdown, but the Bruins did manage a defensive stop before heading into halftime trailing 21-7.
UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa’s fourth-down stop of running back Trey Sermon kept the Sooners from adding to their tally of 21 consecutive points.
Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has competed gamely in his first career start, completing six of nine passes for 108 yards. The problem is he’s been sacked five times and continually found himself surrounded by a horde of defenders.
Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson left Saturday's game against UCLA after injuring his right leg.
Anderson ran for 10 yards on the final play of the first quarter, then got up slowly. He limped off on his own, and trainers tended to him before he headed to the locker room.
The Sooners led 14-7 when he was injured. Kyler Murray then ran for a 10-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to put the Sooners up 21-7.
A workmanlike Oklahoma drive featuring first down after first down was stopped by UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa when he wrapped up Trey Sermon for a loss on fourth and one.
Odighizuwa is coming off a one-game suspension for violating unspecified athletic department rules. UCLA’s run defense has been fairly stout, giving up only 3.8 yards per rush.
UCLA picked up a couple of first downs on a drive that generated some momentum before quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was sacked twice.
The Bruins had to punt the ball to Oklahoma.
Thompson-Robinson hung tough in the pocket a couple of times and connected twice with receiver Dymond Lee for first downs.
Oklahoma is getting some separation from UCLA.
Kyler Murray ran for a 10-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, playfully leaping into the end zone to give the Sooners a 21-7 lead.
Murray has run twice for 17 yards. He’s also completed six of 11 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.
UCLA’s much maligned run defense stuffed Oklahoma on back-to-back plays, setting up a third and 14.
The Sooners then went to the air and had much better results.
Quarterback Kyler Murray connected with Marquise Brown at the UCLA 40-yard line, where Brown got around Bruins defensive backs Nate Meadors and Adarius Pickett before sprinting into the end zone for a 58-yard touchdown.