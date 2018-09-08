UCLA quickly quieted the Oklahoma crowd with an 80-yard drive that ended with Bolu Olorunfunmi’s three-yard touchdown run that gave the Bruins a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

The biggest play came when UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson fired a strike over the middle to tight end Caleb Wilson for a 65-yard gain that put the Bruins deep in Oklahoma territory.

Thompson-Robinson also made a nice nine-yard run on a keeper after faking a handoff to Joshua Kelley. Freshman tailback Kazmeir Allen showed off his speed when he cut outside at the nine-yard line and slipped a tackle. Allen would have scored had he not stepped out of bounds at the three-yard line.