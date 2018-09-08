UCLA quickly quieted the Oklahoma crowd with an 80-yard drive that ended with Bolu Olorunfunmi’s three-yard touchdown run that gave the Bruins a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The biggest play came when UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson fired a strike over the middle to tight end Caleb Wilson for a 65-yard gain that put the Bruins deep in Oklahoma territory.
Thompson-Robinson also made a nice nine-yard run on a keeper after faking a handoff to Joshua Kelley. Freshman tailback Kazmeir Allen showed off his speed when he cut outside at the nine-yard line and slipped a tackle. Allen would have scored had he not stepped out of bounds at the three-yard line.
UCLA’s defense held firm after giving up one first down on Oklahoma’s first drive.
The Sooners had a couple of penalties on their drive, outfoxing themselves at one point by trying to run a hurry-up tempo only to be penalized for having too many players in the backfield.
They reached UCLA territory before Kyler Murray’s third-down pass was ruled incomplete. Bruins cornerback Darnay Holmes also had a nice pass breakup with Murray trying to go deep on Oklahoma’s first offensive play.
UCLA’s first drive didn’t last long.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson overthrew tight end Caleb Wilson by several feet on first down. Joshua Kelley ran for no gain on second down. Thompson-Robinson completed a short pass to Dymond Lee well short of the first down on third and 10.
Oklahoma now takes over at its own 35-yard line.
The announcement came via Twitter more than 1½ hours before the opening kickoff.
“QB1 warming up,” UCLA football’s official Twitter site declared Saturday morning with an accompanying video of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson dropping back to fire a pregame pass.
Thompson-Robinson will make his first career college start when the Bruins (0-1) face No. 6 Oklahoma (1-0) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The true freshman replaced graduate transfer Wilton Speight last weekend during the second quarter of the Bruins’ loss to Cincinnati when Speight suffered a back injury.
UCLA (0-1) at No. 6 Oklahoma (1-0)
Saturday, 10 a.m. PDT, Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. TV: Fox. Radio: 570, 97.3.
Marquee matchup
Dorian Thompson-Robinson held his hands out, palms down, and repeatedly pushed them toward the Rose Bowl turf. It was the UCLA quarterback’s way of calming his teammates amid the frenzy.
Receiver Christian Pabico had just dropped a pass that would have gone for a long gain, if not a touchdown, last weekend during the third quarter of the Bruins’ taut season opener.
Fans groaned. A Bruins player watching from the sideline placed his hands on his helmet in disbelief.