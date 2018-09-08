UCLA could not sustain a strong start against Oklahoma in which it scored the game’s first touchdown, but the Bruins did manage a defensive stop before heading into halftime trailing 21-7.
UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa’s fourth-down stop of running back Trey Sermon kept the Sooners from adding to their tally of 21 consecutive points.
Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has competed gamely in his first career start, completing six of nine passes for 108 yards. The problem is he’s been sacked five times and continually found himself surrounded by a horde of defenders.
Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson left Saturday's game against UCLA after injuring his right leg.
Anderson ran for 10 yards on the final play of the first quarter, then got up slowly. He limped off on his own, and trainers tended to him before he headed to the locker room.
The Sooners led 14-7 when he was injured. Kyler Murray then ran for a 10-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to put the Sooners up 21-7.
A workmanlike Oklahoma drive featuring first down after first down was stopped by UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa when he wrapped up Trey Sermon for a loss on fourth and one.
Odighizuwa is coming off a one-game suspension for violating unspecified athletic department rules. UCLA’s run defense has been fairly stout, giving up only 3.8 yards per rush.
UCLA picked up a couple of first downs on a drive that generated some momentum before quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was sacked twice.
The Bruins had to punt the ball to Oklahoma.
Thompson-Robinson hung tough in the pocket a couple of times and connected twice with receiver Dymond Lee for first downs.
Oklahoma is getting some separation from UCLA.
Kyler Murray ran for a 10-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, playfully leaping into the end zone to give the Sooners a 21-7 lead.
Murray has run twice for 17 yards. He’s also completed six of 11 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.
UCLA’s much maligned run defense stuffed Oklahoma on back-to-back plays, setting up a third and 14.
The Sooners then went to the air and had much better results.
Quarterback Kyler Murray connected with Marquise Brown at the UCLA 40-yard line, where Brown got around Bruins defensive backs Nate Meadors and Adarius Pickett before sprinting into the end zone for a 58-yard touchdown.
UCLA’s lead was short-lived.
Oklahoma’s Tre Brown returned the kickoff 85 yards to the Bruins’ 12-yard line and it took only three plays for the Sooners to tie the score on Rodney Anderson’s three-yard touchdown run.
It’s 7-7 midway through the first quarter.
UCLA quickly quieted the Oklahoma crowd with an 80-yard drive that ended with Bolu Olorunfunmi’s three-yard touchdown run that gave the Bruins a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The biggest play came when UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson fired a strike over the middle to tight end Caleb Wilson for a 65-yard gain that put the Bruins deep in Oklahoma territory.
Thompson-Robinson also made a nice nine-yard run on a keeper after faking a handoff to Joshua Kelley. Freshman tailback Kazmeir Allen showed off his speed when he cut outside at the nine-yard line and slipped a tackle. Allen would have scored had he not stepped out of bounds at the three-yard line.
UCLA’s defense held firm after giving up one first down on Oklahoma’s first drive.
The Sooners had a couple of penalties on their drive, outfoxing themselves at one point by trying to run a hurry-up tempo only to be penalized for having too many players in the backfield.
They reached UCLA territory before Kyler Murray’s third-down pass was ruled incomplete. Bruins cornerback Darnay Holmes also had a nice pass breakup with Murray trying to go deep on Oklahoma’s first offensive play.
UCLA’s first drive didn’t last long.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson overthrew tight end Caleb Wilson by several feet on first down. Joshua Kelley ran for no gain on second down. Thompson-Robinson completed a short pass to Dymond Lee well short of the first down on third and 10.
Oklahoma now takes over at its own 35-yard line.