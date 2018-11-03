UCLA vs. Oregon: Chip Kelly takes on his former team

It will be hello to an old friend, nearly six years after never getting to say goodbye. Chip Kelly hasn’t come close to matching the early success he enjoyed at Oregon in his first season with the Bruins. A loss to the Ducks (5-3 overall, 2-3 Pac-12) would give Kelly’s Bruins (2-6, 2-3) as many defeats in his first season as he had in four years at Oregon. There won’t be many reminders of Kelly’s time in Oregon besides the earsplitting crowd. None of his full-time assistant coaches remains with the Ducks. The team’s practice facility, the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, was built for Kelly but not operational before his departure.