Chip Kelly’s return to Autzen Stadium got off to a rocky start.
Not long after Oregon fans cheered their former coach when he was welcomed back by the P.A. announcer, the Ducks roared even louder for one of their own.
Ugochukwu Amadi returned Stefan Flintoft’s punt 56 yards for a touchdown, eluding a diving Flintoft along the way, to give Oregon a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Chip Kelly may not be the only significant UCLA figure who’s back at Autzen Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson took pregame snaps from starting center Boss Tagaloa, indicating he was on track to start against Oregon.
Thompson-Robinson was also warming up without the wrapping over his shoulder area that he had worn last week while sitting out against Utah.