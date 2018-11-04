Dorian Thompson-Robinson shrugged off a fairly brutal start to complete both of his passes on UCLA’s last drive.
That was all the Bruins needed to score a touchdown, which came on Thompson-Robinson’s 63-yard strike over the middle to tight end Caleb Wilson that pulled UCLA to within 21-7 against Oregon midway through the second quarter.
It was dual redemption after Thompson-Robinson struggled mightily with his touch in the early going and Wilson dropped a pass. Thompson-Robinson has now completed three of 10 passes for 88 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
UCLA’s special teams aren’t so special. Unless you’re an Oregon Ducks fan.
The Bruins imploded for a second time Saturday when Adarius Pickett dropped his second punt in as many weeks, giving Oregon the ball at UCLA’s 11-yard line.
The Ducks eventually scored on Justin Herbert’s four-yard pass to Dillon Mitchell to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Oregon used a Chip Kelly-esque play to score its second touchdown.
The Ducks lined up for a 46-yard field goal before holder Blake Maimone took the snap and rolled out, connecting with tight end Jacob Breeland. UCLA linebacker Krys Barnes was in position to make the tackle short of the first down but couldn’t and Breeland took the pass for a 28-yard gain to the Bruins’ one-yard line.
C.J. Verdell plowed into the end zone on the next play to give UCLA a 14-0 lead. To make matters worse, Bruins linebacker Keisean Lucier-South was hurt on the play.
Chip Kelly’s return to Autzen Stadium got off to a rocky start.
Not long after Oregon fans cheered their former coach when he was welcomed back by the P.A. announcer, the Ducks roared even louder for one of their own.
Ugochukwu Amadi returned Stefan Flintoft’s punt 56 yards for a touchdown, eluding a diving Flintoft along the way, to give Oregon a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Chip Kelly may not be the only significant UCLA figure who’s back at Autzen Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson took pregame snaps from starting center Boss Tagaloa, indicating he was on track to start against Oregon.
Thompson-Robinson was also warming up without the wrapping over his shoulder area that he had worn last week while sitting out against Utah.