UCLA completely botched a field-goal attempt, giving the ball back to Oregon. Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert then connected with Dillon Mitchell on a 67-yard touchdown in which Mitchell caught the ball around the Bruins’ seven-yard line, slipped a tackle from Darnay Holmes and ran into the end zone to give Oregon a 35-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The comedy of errors went to new heights only moments before when the Bruins lined up for a field goal with kicker J.J. Molson nowhere in sight. Holder Matt Lynch held out his arms, wondering why Molson wasn’t behind him, before the kicker trotted onto the field at the last moment.