UCLA vs. USC live updates: the Battle for L.A. and bragging rights

USC (5-5) will travel to the Rose Bowl to take on crosstown rival UCLA (2-8) for bragging rights and to keep possession of the Victory Bell. Both teams are coming off loses to Pac-12 foes and don’t want their skid continue into the last game of the season.

USC is looking to become bowl eligible with the win, while UCLA is trying not to make an already bad season into a worse one.

It is the 88th edition of the rivalry.