USC running back Aca'Cedric Ware takes the ball down to the California six-yard line last weekend in the Trojans' loss to California.USC (5-5, 4-4) at UCLA (2-8, 2-5)Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Rose Bowl. TV: Channel 11. Radio: 570, 1110, 1150, 97.3.Marquee matchupUSC offensive line vs. UCLA defensive front.&nbsp;Against poor rushing defenses, USC running back Aca&rsquo;Cedric Ware has feasted this season, putting up 173 yards against Arizona and and 205 yards&nbsp;against Oregon State. If that trend holds, Ware should be in for a big day Saturday against UCLA, but USC&rsquo;s offensive line still must provide&nbsp;the holes to get Ware going. A strong Trojans running game would open up the play-action pass for quarterback JT Daniels and could lead to one of USC&rsquo;s best offensive days of the season. It would also keep the Trojans in third-and-short situations, limiting UCLA&rsquo;s ability to go all out with pressuring Daniels, who has struggled in third and long because of poor protection. USC&rsquo;s offensive line played six good quarters in a row against Oregon State and in the first half against California&nbsp;before wilting in the second half in a 15-14 loss to the Golden Bears. If UCLA&rsquo;s defensive front is going to show something this season, now would be the time.