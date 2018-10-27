Live updates: UCLA 7, Utah 3, first quarter

The UCLA Bruins (2-5, 2-2 in Pac-12 Conference) will take on the Utah Utes (5-2, 3-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at the Rose Bowl. Utah is on a three-game winning streak, averaging 40 points a game. The Utes lead the nation in run defense, giving up 74.6 yards a game. The Bruins have a two-game winning streak by defeating California and Arizona the last two conference games. Join us here at the Los Angeles Times for live updates.
UCLA went three and out on the first drive of the game and punted.
Utah got one first down before punting, but the Bruins’ Adarius Pickett muffed the punt and the Utes recovered at the UCLA five-yard line.
UCLA kept Utah out of the end zone and Matt Gay kicked a 22-yard field goal to make it 3-0 with 9:48 left in the first quarter.
UCLA (2-5, 2-2) vs. No. 23 Utah (5-2, 3-2)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rose Bowl. TV: ESPN. Radio: 870, 1150 (at conclusion of Clippers game), 97.3.
Marquee matchup
It appears UCLA quarterback Wilton Speight will make his first start since the season opener on Friday night when the Bruins face Utah at the Rose Bowl.
Speight took pregame snaps from starting center Boss Tagaloa, presumably indicating that he would do the same on UCLA’s first offensive series.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who left the Bruins’ game against Arizona last weekend with an unspecified upper-body injury, took snaps from backup center Christaphany Murray. Thompson-Robinson wore a wrapping over his upper right arm and presumably his shoulder area, which was covered by his jersey.