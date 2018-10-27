Live updates: UCLA 7, Utah 3, first quarter

The UCLA Bruins (2-5, 2-2 in Pac-12 Conference) will take on the Utah Utes (5-2, 3-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at the Rose Bowl. Utah is on a three-game winning streak, averaging 40 points a game. The Utes lead the nation in run defense, giving up 74.6 yards a game. The Bruins have a two-game winning streak by defeating California and Arizona the last two conference games. Join us here at the Los Angeles Times for live updates.