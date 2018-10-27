UCLA’s Wilton Speight almost had another pass intercepted by Utah linebacker Cody Barton, who couldn’t corral the ball.
Speight had opened the drive with a 27-yard pass to Caleb Wilson. After the errant pass, Speight scrambled for 11 yards and slid for a first down.
Speight was hit in the head by Utes safety Marquise Blair, who upon video review was called for targeting and ejected.
UCLA took over at its 25-yard line after the kickoff went into the end zone, and things went bad three plays later.
Utah linebacker Cody Barton picked off a pass by Wilton Speight near the sideline and returned it seven yards to the Bruins’ 32.
Zack Moss ran three times to move the ball to the two-yard line, and Utah scored on Armand Shyne’s run up the middle out of the wildcat formation for a 31-7 lead with 9:44 left in the third quarter.
Zack Moss capped a 75-yard drive by the Utes with a one-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 24-7.
Utah primarily passed its way across midfield with Tyler Huntley completing a 19-yard pass to Jaylen Dixon to move the ball to the UCLA 32.
A double-pass attempt turned into Britain Covey running for 19 yards when the Bruins had the Utes’ receivers covered downfield.
A look at the first-half statistics:
Utah has outgained UCLA, 218 yards to 168 yards.
Wilton Speight completed 12 of 21 passes for 99 yards with no interceptions for the Bruins, whose leading rusher is Joshua Kelley with 48 yards in 10 carries, including a 25-yard touchdown run.
UCLA’s JJ Molson misses a 52-yard field goal as the half expires, and the Bruins head to their locker room at the Rose Bowl trailing Utah 17-7.
A great 30-yard punt return by Britain Covey sets Utah up at the UCLA 30-yard line. Zach Moss finishes off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to make it 17-7 Utes with 4:28 left in the first half.
Utah goes 78 yards in 13 plays for a touchdown, with Cole Fotheringham catching a seven-yard pass from receiver Britain Covey for the score. Matt Gay’s conversion kick makes it 10-7 Utah with 8:58 left in the first half.
UCLA held a 7-3 lead after the first 15 minutes, turning Utah away in the red zone late in the quarter. The Utes got to the UCLA seven-yard line before a penalty moved them back to the 14.
On the next play, Tyler Huntley threw a pass that UCLA’s Quentin Lake intercepted in the end zone.
UCLA went three and out on the first drive of the game and punted.
Utah got one first down before punting, but the Bruins’ Adarius Pickett muffed the punt and the Utes recovered at the UCLA five-yard line.
UCLA kept Utah out of the end zone and Matt Gay kicked a 22-yard field goal to make it 3-0 with 9:48 left in the first quarter.
UCLA (2-5, 2-2) vs. No. 23 Utah (5-2, 3-2)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rose Bowl. TV: ESPN. Radio: 870, 1150 (at conclusion of Clippers game), 97.3.
Marquee matchup