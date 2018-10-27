Zack Moss capped a 75-yard drive by the Utes with a one-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 24-7.
Utah primarily passed its way across midfield with Tyler Huntley completing a 19-yard pass to Jaylen Dixon to move the ball to the UCLA 32.
A double-pass attempt turned into Britain Covey running for 19 yards when the Bruins had the Utes’ receivers covered downfield.
A look at the first-half statistics:
Utah has outgained UCLA, 218 yards to 168 yards.
Wilson Speight completed 12 of 21 passes for 99 yards with no interceptions for the Bruins, whose leading rusher is Joshua Kelley with 48 yards in 10 carries, including a 25-yard touchdown run.
UCLA’s JJ Molson misses a 52-yard field goal as the half expires, and the Bruins head to their locker room at the Rose Bowl trailing Utah 17-7.
A great 30-yard punt return by Britain Covey sets Utah up at the UCLA 30-yard line. Zach Moss finishes off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to make it 17-7 Utes with 4:28 left in the first half.
Utah goes 78 yards in 13 plays for a touchdown, with Cole Fotheringham catching a seven-yard pass from receiver Britain Covey for the score. Matt Gay’s conversion kick makes it 10-7 Utah with 8:58 left in the first half.
UCLA held a 7-3 lead after the first 15 minutes, turning Utah away in the red zone late in the quarter. The Utes got to the UCLA seven-yard line before a penalty moved them back to the 14.
On the next play, Tyler Huntley threw a pass that UCLA’s Quentin Lake intercepted in the end zone.
UCLA went three and out on the first drive of the game and punted.
Utah got one first down before punting, but the Bruins’ Adarius Pickett muffed the punt and the Utes recovered at the UCLA five-yard line.
UCLA kept Utah out of the end zone and Matt Gay kicked a 22-yard field goal to make it 3-0 with 9:48 left in the first quarter.
UCLA (2-5, 2-2) vs. No. 23 Utah (5-2, 3-2)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rose Bowl. TV: ESPN. Radio: 870, 1150 (at conclusion of Clippers game), 97.3.
Marquee matchup
It appears UCLA quarterback Wilton Speight will make his first start since the season opener on Friday night when the Bruins face Utah at the Rose Bowl.
Speight took pregame snaps from starting center Boss Tagaloa, presumably indicating that he would do the same on UCLA’s first offensive series.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who left the Bruins’ game against Arizona last weekend with an unspecified upper-body injury, took snaps from backup center Christaphany Murray. Thompson-Robinson wore a wrapping over his upper right arm and presumably his shoulder area, which was covered by his jersey.