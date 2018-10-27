The Bruins moved down the field on the ensuing possession but on third and goal from the nine-yard line Francis Barton intercepted a pass by Wilton Speight just across the goal line to end the drive.
The Utes take over at their 20-yard line with 6:00 left in the fourth quarter.
Speight had connected twice with Demetric Felton for 17 yards to move the ball to midfield.
Despite good field position to start at the Bruins’ 48-yard line, the Utes were finally kept out of the end zone in the second half by the UCLA defense.
Matt Gay kicked a 49-yard field goal to give Utah a 41-10 lead with 10:01 left in the fourth quarter.
UCLA went for it on fourth down and one yard at its 34-yard line, with Joshua Kelley converting a two-yard run, but Wilton Speight was sacked for a 10-yard loss on the next play.
Kelley gained eight yards on a second-down run before a Speight incompletion brought out the punt team.
Britain Covey returned the Stefan Flintoff 50-yard punt 36 yards to give Utah a first down at UCLA’s 48-yard line.
UCLA’s defense can’t slow down Zack Moss or Tyler Huntley.
Moss ran for 19 yards and hauled in a pass for 11 more to help Utah take a 38-10 lead on a five-yard touchdown run. Moss has 198 yards rushing in the game.
Huntley began the 75-yard drive with a 16-yard pass to Samson Nacua. He completed three more passes to finish with 48 yards on the drive.
UCLA’s Wilton Speight almost had another pass intercepted by Utah linebacker Cody Barton, who couldn’t corral the ball.
Speight had opened the drive with a 27-yard pass to Caleb Wilson. After the errant pass, Speight scrambled for 11 yards and slid for a first down.
Speight was hit in the head by Utes safety Marquise Blair, who upon video review was called for targeting and ejected.
UCLA took over at its 25-yard line after the kickoff went into the end zone, and things went bad three plays later.
Utah linebacker Cody Barton picked off a pass by Wilton Speight near the sideline and returned it seven yards to the Bruins’ 32.
Zack Moss ran three times to move the ball to the two-yard line, and Utah scored on Armand Shyne’s run up the middle out of the wildcat formation for a 31-7 lead with 9:44 left in the third quarter.
Zack Moss capped a 75-yard drive by the Utes with a one-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 24-7.
Utah primarily passed its way across midfield with Tyler Huntley completing a 19-yard pass to Jaylen Dixon to move the ball to the UCLA 32.
A double-pass attempt turned into Britain Covey running for 19 yards when the Bruins had the Utes’ receivers covered downfield.
A look at the first-half statistics:
Utah has outgained UCLA, 218 yards to 168 yards.
Wilton Speight completed 12 of 21 passes for 99 yards with no interceptions for the Bruins, whose leading rusher is Joshua Kelley with 48 yards in 10 carries, including a 25-yard touchdown run.
UCLA’s JJ Molson misses a 52-yard field goal as the half expires, and the Bruins head to their locker room at the Rose Bowl trailing Utah 17-7.
A great 30-yard punt return by Britain Covey sets Utah up at the UCLA 30-yard line. Zach Moss finishes off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to make it 17-7 Utes with 4:28 left in the first half.