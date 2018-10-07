UCLA struck back against Washington in the second quarter with a nine-yard touchdown pass by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, caught by Theo Howard. Washington leads 10-7.
It was Howard’s second straight catch, the first a 14-yard reception that put the Bruins in the red zone.
The Bruins moved 75 yards down the field in six plays to complete the score, behind an efficient passing game from Thompson-Robinson. He completed all five of his pass attempts in the drive, including a 20-yard pass to Caleb Wilson to start the drive and a 22-yard play by Joshua Kelley.
Peyton Henry drilled a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter, giving Washington a 10-0 lead over UCLA.
The Huskies got in position when Jake Browning and a wide-open Aaron Fuller connected down the field for a 46-yard play that put the Huskies on the Bruins’ 15-yard line.
Fuller made the touchdown reception to give Washington an early lead, and has 90 catches in three receptions.
Jake Browning lofted a high pass to Aaron Fuller, and fuller made the one-handed grab in coverage before sprinting to the end zone, giving Washington a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Browning completed a 26-yard pass to Salvon Ahmed earlier in the drive, and added extra yardage with short rushes before Fuller’s 25-yard catch.
The Huskies’ previous drive ended with an interception, but this one reached the end zone in a five-play, 62-yard effort. Browning has completed six of his 11 pass attempts for 100 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Jake Browning threw an interception in UCLA territory, but the Bruins turned the ball back over to Washington on the ensuing drive, as Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw an interception in the first quarter.
Safety Adarius Pickett intercepted Browning’s pass at UCLA’s 13-yard line, giving the Bruins possession and ending Washington’s scoring chance in the first quarter.
The Huskies mounted a successful drive before the turnover, earning 41 yards in nine plays, including a 21-yard catch by Andre Baccellia.
In a move that should surprise no one, it appears as if Dorian Thompson-Robinson will remain UCLA’s starting quarterback against No. 10 Washington on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
Thompson-Robinson was taking snaps in pregame warmups from Boss Tagaloa, the presumed starting center, signaling that Thompson-Robinson will make a fourth consecutive start.
Graduate transfer quarterback Wilton Speight warmed up for a second consecutive game and took snaps from Christaphany Murray, the onetime center who has moved to guard with Tagaloa returning last week from the suspension that sidelined him for the season’s first three games.