UCLA vs. Washington: Washington 17, UCLA 7, 2nd quarter

Chip Kelly’s struggling Bruins (0-4 overall, 0-1 Pac-12) face the surging Huskies (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Kelly inherited one of the nation’s toughest schedules, UCLA’s first five opponents having gone a combined 21-2. The Bruins also are among the youngest teams in the country, their roster featuring 71.7% underclassmen. That’s the fifth-highest percentage of underclassmen in the nation according to a preseason survey of Football Bowl Subdivision schools.