In a move that should surprise no one, it appears as if Dorian Thompson-Robinson will remain UCLA’s starting quarterback against No. 10 Washington on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

Graduate transfer quarterback Wilton Speight warmed up for a second consecutive game and took snaps from Christaphany Murray, the onetime center who has moved to guard with Tagaloa returning last week from the suspension that sidelined him for the season’s first three games.