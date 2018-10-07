Myles Gaskin powered up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown run, giving Washington a 31-17 lead with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Washington worked down the field in a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ate 6:45 off the clock. Jake Browning completed all three of his passes on the drive, to bring his passing total to 265 yards.
Gaskin has rushed 116 yards in 27 carries, leading the Huskies on the ground, as they have totaled 466 yards on offense against the Bruins.
UCLA started off the fourth quarter with a 11-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Wilson, closing the gap against Washington to 24-17.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed all seven of his pass attempts in the 15-play drive. He has completed 21 of his 29 passes for 204 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.
Joshua Kelley provided 24 rushing yards in the drive, totaling 121 yards in 18 carries in the game.
JJ Molson drilled a 49-yard field goal in the third quarter, leaving UCLA trailing Washington 24-10.
The Bruins strung together a 42-yard drive to set up Molson’s kick. Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed four of his five pass attempts, and Kazmeir Allen and Joshua Kelley contributed a series of short rushes.
After failing to convert any third downs, UCLA converted two of three on the drive before being stopped up by the Huskies’ defense.
Jake Browning completed a 1-yard touchdown run late with seconds remaining in the second quarter, giving Washington a 24-7 lead over UCLA at the half.
After four rushes and a 15-yard completion by Browning, Myles Gaskin brought Washington within a yard of the touchdown with an 18-yard run to the right.
From there, Browning completed the 10-play, 77-yard scoring drive, which ate 3:19 off the clock. UCLA got the ball back with 33 seconds left, unable to score before time expired.
Washington gained ground steadily as it worked its way down the field for a second touchdown, ending with a 1-yard rush by Myles Gaskin.
The longest play of the drive was a 16-yard pass by Jake Browning, his only completion of the drive. The last seven plays of the drive were rushes, five by Gaskin.
Gaskin leads the Huskies in rushes, with 40 yards in 13 carries. Browning contributed 13 rushing yards on the drive, which took 11 plays, 74 yards and nearly five minutes.
UCLA struck back against Washington in the second quarter with a nine-yard touchdown pass by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, caught by Theo Howard. Washington leads 10-7.
It was Howard’s second straight catch, the first a 14-yard reception that put the Bruins in the red zone.
The Bruins moved 75 yards down the field in six plays to complete the score, behind an efficient passing game from Thompson-Robinson. He completed all five of his pass attempts in the drive, including a 20-yard pass to Caleb Wilson to start the drive and a 22-yard play by Joshua Kelley.
Peyton Henry drilled a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter, giving Washington a 10-0 lead over UCLA.
The Huskies got in position when Jake Browning and a wide-open Aaron Fuller connected down the field for a 46-yard play that put the Huskies on the Bruins’ 15-yard line.
Fuller made the touchdown reception to give Washington an early lead, and has 90 catches in three receptions.
Jake Browning lofted a high pass to Aaron Fuller, and fuller made the one-handed grab in coverage before sprinting to the end zone, giving Washington a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Browning completed a 26-yard pass to Salvon Ahmed earlier in the drive, and added extra yardage with short rushes before Fuller’s 25-yard catch.
The Huskies’ previous drive ended with an interception, but this one reached the end zone in a five-play, 62-yard effort. Browning has completed six of his 11 pass attempts for 100 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Jake Browning threw an interception in UCLA territory, but the Bruins turned the ball back over to Washington on the ensuing drive, as Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw an interception in the first quarter.
Safety Adarius Pickett intercepted Browning’s pass at UCLA’s 13-yard line, giving the Bruins possession and ending Washington’s scoring chance in the first quarter.
The Huskies mounted a successful drive before the turnover, earning 41 yards in nine plays, including a 21-yard catch by Andre Baccellia.
In a move that should surprise no one, it appears as if Dorian Thompson-Robinson will remain UCLA’s starting quarterback against No. 10 Washington on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
Thompson-Robinson was taking snaps in pregame warmups from Boss Tagaloa, the presumed starting center, signaling that Thompson-Robinson will make a fourth consecutive start.
Graduate transfer quarterback Wilton Speight warmed up for a second consecutive game and took snaps from Christaphany Murray, the onetime center who has moved to guard with Tagaloa returning last week from the suspension that sidelined him for the season’s first three games.