Behind an explosive first half, Washington defeated UCLA 31-24 at the Rose Bowl. With the loss, UCLA falls to 0-5 for the first time since 1943.
The Huskies totaled 477 yards against the Bruins, converting each of their four red zone attempts and 11 of 17 third downs. Jake Browning completed 18 of his 26 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson totaled 272 passing yards and two touchdowns, as Joshua Kelley led the Bruins’ rushing effort with 125 yards and a touchdown in 20 carries. But despite a stronger second half, UCLA could not overcome Washington’s lead, earning a loss in its first Pac-12 home game.
Joshua Kelley scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter, putting UCLA behind Washington 31-24.
In the nine-play, 75-yard touchdown run, Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed six of his seven passes, and added a 5-yard rush, to set up Kelley’s score. Thompson-Robinson has totaled 272 passing yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.
With the touchdown, Kelley has contributed 125 rushing yards, his longest a 39-yard dash, with a touchdown in 20 attempts.
Myles Gaskin powered up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown run, giving Washington a 31-17 lead with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Washington worked down the field in a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ate 6:45 off the clock. Jake Browning completed all three of his passes on the drive, to bring his passing total to 265 yards.
Gaskin has rushed 116 yards in 27 carries, leading the Huskies on the ground, as they have totaled 466 yards on offense against the Bruins.
UCLA started off the fourth quarter with a 11-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Wilson, closing the gap against Washington to 24-17.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed all seven of his pass attempts in the 15-play drive. He has completed 21 of his 29 passes for 204 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.
Joshua Kelley provided 24 rushing yards in the drive, totaling 121 yards in 18 carries in the game.
JJ Molson drilled a 49-yard field goal in the third quarter, leaving UCLA trailing Washington 24-10.
The Bruins strung together a 42-yard drive to set up Molson’s kick. Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed four of his five pass attempts, and Kazmeir Allen and Joshua Kelley contributed a series of short rushes.
After failing to convert any third downs, UCLA converted two of three on the drive before being stopped up by the Huskies’ defense.
Jake Browning completed a 1-yard touchdown run late with seconds remaining in the second quarter, giving Washington a 24-7 lead over UCLA at the half.
After four rushes and a 15-yard completion by Browning, Myles Gaskin brought Washington within a yard of the touchdown with an 18-yard run to the right.
From there, Browning completed the 10-play, 77-yard scoring drive, which ate 3:19 off the clock. UCLA got the ball back with 33 seconds left, unable to score before time expired.
Washington gained ground steadily as it worked its way down the field for a second touchdown, ending with a 1-yard rush by Myles Gaskin.
The longest play of the drive was a 16-yard pass by Jake Browning, his only completion of the drive. The last seven plays of the drive were rushes, five by Gaskin.
Gaskin leads the Huskies in rushes, with 40 yards in 13 carries. Browning contributed 13 rushing yards on the drive, which took 11 plays, 74 yards and nearly five minutes.
UCLA struck back against Washington in the second quarter with a nine-yard touchdown pass by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, caught by Theo Howard. Washington leads 10-7.
It was Howard’s second straight catch, the first a 14-yard reception that put the Bruins in the red zone.
The Bruins moved 75 yards down the field in six plays to complete the score, behind an efficient passing game from Thompson-Robinson. He completed all five of his pass attempts in the drive, including a 20-yard pass to Caleb Wilson to start the drive and a 22-yard play by Joshua Kelley.
Peyton Henry drilled a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter, giving Washington a 10-0 lead over UCLA.
The Huskies got in position when Jake Browning and a wide-open Aaron Fuller connected down the field for a 46-yard play that put the Huskies on the Bruins’ 15-yard line.
Fuller made the touchdown reception to give Washington an early lead, and has 90 catches in three receptions.
Jake Browning lofted a high pass to Aaron Fuller, and fuller made the one-handed grab in coverage before sprinting to the end zone, giving Washington a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Browning completed a 26-yard pass to Salvon Ahmed earlier in the drive, and added extra yardage with short rushes before Fuller’s 25-yard catch.
The Huskies’ previous drive ended with an interception, but this one reached the end zone in a five-play, 62-yard effort. Browning has completed six of his 11 pass attempts for 100 yards, a touchdown and an interception.