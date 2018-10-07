UCLA struck back against Washington in the second quarter with a nine-yard touchdown pass by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, caught by Theo Howard. Washington leads 10-7.

It was Howard’s second straight catch, the first a 14-yard reception that put the Bruins in the red zone.

The Bruins moved 75 yards down the field in six plays to complete the score, behind an efficient passing game from Thompson-Robinson. He completed all five of his pass attempts in the drive, including a 20-yard pass to Caleb Wilson to start the drive and a 22-yard play by Joshua Kelley.