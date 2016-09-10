Brad Tavares vs. Caio Magalhaes round-by-round coverage

Brad Tavares at one point appeared to be turning into a young middleweight contender. He had a 12-1 record in early 2014 with wins over the likes of Lorenz Larkin, Tom Watson and Phil Baroni. However, Tavares lost three of his next four as he stepped up in competition. Not having competed for over a year, he will look to reestablish his name here. Magalhaes had a four fight winning streak broken in his last fight against Josh Samman, so he too will be looking to regain past momentum.

Round 1. After some boxing on the feet, Magalhaes grabs a single leg and looks for a takedown. The fighters end up pressed against the cage fighting for that potential takedown. Nothing comes of it and they return to fighting at range. They clinch and works with punches and knees from that position. Nothing much happened that round. 10-9 Magalhaes.

Round 2. The fighters return to the clinch. After not a lot of action, they separate. They are both not throwing a lot in the standup. Magalhaes mixes in a few kicks while Tavares relies mostly on his boxing. Magalhaes moves in for a takedown. They end up by the cage again, with not much happening. Magalhaes gets a takedown briefly but Tavares pops right back up. Another nothing round. 10-9 Magalhaes.

Round 3. Magalhaes throws a few kicks early. Tavares lands a straight punch and they end up back in the clinch. Magalhaes grabs a guillotine choke and drops down but Tavares is too sweaty and Tavares gets out of the choke. They return to the feet with Tavares pressing forward looking for a big shot. He lands a solid punch. Magalhaes lands a hook of his own. Another tough round to score. 10-9 Tavares, 29-28 Magalhaes.

Winner: Brad Tavares, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).