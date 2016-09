Jessica Andrade was a welterweight fighter before dropping to strawweight. She looked great in her strawweight debut against Jessica Penne, winning via second round TKO. Many now expect her to make waves in her new division. Joanne Calderwood is a top strawweight contender, sporting an 11-1 record and the winner of this fight could work into the title mix.

Round 1. Calderwood opens the fight with a few kicks from different angles. Andrade moves in closer, landing a few hard punches from close range. Andrade shoots in for a takedown but Calderwood blocks it nicely. Andrade continues to work and eventually secures the takedown. Calderwood works her way back to her feet. Andrade then slams Calderwood back to the ground and gets side control position there. Calderwood gamely works into full guard, a much better position for her than side control. Correia works from the top, landing punches and not focusing as much on positioning in that effort. Calderwood looks to stand up late but Andrade grabs a guillotine choke, drops back down and gets the submission.

Winner: Jessica Andrade, submission, round 1.

Andrade was impressive again at strawweight, dominating a top contender with a strong ground game. She's likely to get some big fights in quick order against the best in the division.