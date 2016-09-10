Jessica Eye vs. Bethe Correia round-by-round coverage

Jessica Eye is a charismatic and talented fighter, but she has struggled in the UFC when matched against high level opposition. With four losses in her last five, it's imperative she rebound in this fight. Bethe Correia was in a massive fight last year against Ronda Rousey, a title fight that drew over a million buys on pay-per-view. However, Correia was knocked out in 34 seconds and lost her next fight as well.

Round 1. Eye lands a stiff right hand to start. Eye lands another combination moments later. Correia lands a couple of leg kicks. Correia lands a right hand. They continue to boxing on the outside of the cage, not mixing in a lot of other techniques. Correia grabs a clinch in the final minute, lands a punch and breaks. 10-9 Eye.

Round 2. Correia throws a few kicks early. She lands a nice hook. They trade jabs. Correia is doing better in the second with her shots. Eye lands a solid hook. Eye follows with a solid combination and opens up with some punches. 10-9 Eye.

Round 3. Eye lands a few kicks early. She follows with a three punch combination. Eye is using kicks to keep Correia from establishing her jab as well as she did in the second. Correia lands a nice punch late. Eye counters Correia coming in with a couple of punches. They clinch late and exchange punches in the clinch. All three rounds were tough to score. Bad fight. 10-9 Eye, 30-27 Eye.

Winner: Bethe Correia, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

That was a close fight so the decision could have gone either way. The crowd didn't like the decision at all, but Eye is the local fighter. Correia didn't look good, but she rarely does, even in victory. Eye will likely be out of the UFC.