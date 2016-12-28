Follow along for live updates from UFC 207 in Las Vegas where Ronda Rousey will face champion Amanda Nunes, ending her long layoff after a loss in late 2015 against Holly Holm.
Join the Los Angeles Times' boxing and MMA writer Lance Pugmire for news and analysis as it happens. Also, check out the scene from around Las Vegas in what promises to be one of the biggest UFC events in history.
UFC 207: What time will it start and what channel will it be on?
Main Card (Starts at 7 p.m. PT on PPV)
Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey
Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt
T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker
Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine
Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka
Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET on FS1)
Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny
Alex Garcia vs. Mike Pyle
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori
Niko Price vs. Brandon Thatch
UFC 207: Will Ronda Rousey regain the top of the women's rankings?
The L.A. Times’ MMA rankings for December, as compiled by Todd Martin.
Women’s bantamweight
1. Amanda Nunes
2. Ronda Rousey
3. Valentina Shevchenko
4. Holly Holm
5. Julianna Pena
6. Cat Zingano
7. Sara McMann
8. Raquel Pennington
9. Alexis Davis
10. Sarah Kaufman
UFC 207: Nunes jabs at Rousey ahead of bout
|Lance Pugmire
Amanda Nunes was informed by the UFC that since Ronda Rousey was not participating in Wednesday’s news conference and public workout, Nunes didn’t have to, either.
“I don’t know what is wrong with this girl, I’m going to be honest with you,” Nunes told a small group of reporters Tuesday. “If she wants to play these games, she’s playing with the wrong person. I’m very focused and I know how I’m going to stop her. I can’t wait.”
UFC 207: What's behind Ronda Rousey's reclusive behavior? One UFC champion weighs in
|Lance Pugmire
Ronda Rousey has been swarmed by an avalanche of criticism following her mystique-shattering knockout loss to Holly Holm last year.
The piling on has intensified due to her reclusive behavior, including comments restricted to chummy, high-profile chats on network television.
But another UFC champion says Rousey's behavior makes perfect sense.