Once the sport’s glamour division, the light heavyweight division has struggled in recent years. Dominick Reyes is one of the young hopes of the division, 9-0 with three first round finishes in the UFC. He gets a significant test tonight in Ovince St. Preux, a respected veteran who has fought many of the division’s best and has won 3 of his last 4 fights.

Round 1. Reyes comes out aggressively, landing some kicks and jabs. His best shots have probably been looping punches which he throws with power. St. Preux looks for a takedown but it is blocked. St. Preux attempts it again and Reyes opens up with a series of hard elbows to the head. St. Preux gets the takedown but Reyes rapidly returns to his feet. St. Preux keeps looking for the takedown and Reyes tries to make him pay with punches and elbows. Reyes opens up with punches by the cage and has St. Preux in big trouble. St. Preux has to retreat in order to regain his senses. Reyes eases up a little but then goes back to work with punches including a strong right hook. and left high kick. 10-8 Reyes.