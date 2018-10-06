Ireland’s Myles Price has trained and sparred with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, observing both during the stress of career-building moments and the everyday behavior that defines character.
Using that insight, Price predicts that Russia’s Nurmagomedov will defeat fellow Irishman McGregor during UFC 229 on Saturday.
“Just because we are Irish doesn’t mean we have to support our own,” Price said.
All of the conflicts between Conor McGregor and the fighter who replaced him as UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, come to a head Saturday night when they step into the T-Mobile Arena octagon in pursuit of the same glory.
For the power-puncher McGregor, returning to the UFC at age 30 after taking nearly two years off, the opportunity at UFC 229 is to reestablish himself — in what he said could be a $50-million payday — as the organization’s biggest draw and most entertaining star.
Russia’s far more stoic wrestler Nurmagomedov (26-0) is a slight betting favorite, and a victory would extend the success that encouraged the UFC to expand the international reach of its roster.