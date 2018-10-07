This is the most important bout of the prelims as Formiga and Pettis look to earn a flyweight title shot. Jussier Formiga is a submission expert and has competed against many of the division’s best competitors. He is 21-5 for his career. Sergio Pettis is 17-3 and is coming off the most important win of his career against Joseph Benavidez.
Round 1. The fighters trade jabs early. Neither is able to gain much of an advantage although Pettis is a little longer which works to his advantage. Formiga goes for a takedown and Pettis is down briefly but he gets back up in a hurry. Formiga secures a takedown with a minute and a half left. Formiga works with punches until the round comes to a close. 10-9 Formiga.
Round 2. The standup is much like in the first, tentative and mostly focused on the jab on both ends. Formiga looks for a takedown but Pettis defends well. Formiga then gets the takedown with less than two minutes remaining. Pettis gets up at the very end. 10-9 Formiga.
Vicente Luque began his MMA career an unimposing 7-5-1 but since then he is 6-1 in the UFC with all those wins coming via finish in the first or second round. He’s clearly a much improved fighter. Jalin Turner won on Dana White’s Contender Series and now will get his opportunity in the UFC.
Round 1. Turner has some success with straight punches early. Luque knocks Turner back with a right hand. Both men are throwing with a lot of power. Turner throws a spinning elbow but Luque lands a stiff punch in the process. Luque follows with additional punches and Turner goes down. Luque opens up with brutal punches on the ground and knocks Turner clean out.
Winner: Vicente Luque, KO, round 1.
Aspen Ladd has a perfect MMA record of 6-0 with 5 finishes. She has a tough challenge in former Invicta champion Tonya Evinger, who has only lost one bout since 2011 (and that loss was to Cris “Cyborg” Justino).
Round 1. They come out throwing, with Evinger attacking the body well. Evinger looks much bigger than Ladd and she muscles Ladd up against the cage. Ladd turns Evinger around and gets Evinger down. Ladd lands some punches from the top and is generating plenty of power to the side of the head. Ladd takes the back and transitions into back mount. Ladd opens up with punches there in rapid succession and the fight is stopped.
Winner: Aspen Ladd, TKO, round 1.
Alan Patrick is 15-1 in MMA with most of his wins coming via decision. At 35 years old, he likely needs some impressive wins in the next year or two if he hopes to make it into the title picture. Scott Holtzman is 4-2 in the UFC and like Patrick has won mostly via decision.
Round 1. Holtzman lands a hard hook early. Patrick appears dazed but Holtzman makes no effort whatsoever to capitalize. Patrick lunges in with a nice straight left hand. Patrick’s movement is so unusual. Holtzman connects with a right head kick. Patrick seems fine but he does shoot in for a takedown moments later. Holtzman defends well. Holtzman is bleeding near the eye from a head butt. Holtzman lands a straight right hand and then clinches. Holtzman catches Patrick moving in with a leg kick, knocking Patrick down. Holtzman postures up, prioritizing power in his ground and pound as the round concludes. 10-9 Holtzman.
Round 2. Patrick gets a takedown but only for a moment as Holtzman gets right back up. Holtzman attacks the leg with some low kicks, looking to limit Patrick’s movement. Holtzman has Patrick’s unique footwork pretty well figured out. Holtzman gets a takedown and lands some punches by the cage. He generates a lot of power on the ground. Patrick gets back up and lands a couple of nice punches there. Patrick goes for a takedown late but doesn’t get it. 10-9 Holtzman.
Lina Lansberg is a Swedish competitor with a kickboxing background while Yana Kunitskaya is a Russian fighter with a similar affinity for striking. Lansberg is 2-2 in the UFC while Kunitskaya is 0-1.
Round 1. Lansberg catches a kick and clinches. Kunitskaya uses a judo throw to take Lansberg down. Kunitskaya first is in half guard and then full guard, while throwing some punches. Lansberg is able to work back to her feet and they continue to work in the clinch by the cage. Kunitskaya uses another throw to take Lansberg back to the mat. She lands some punches and elbows as the round comes to an end. 10-9 Kunitskaya.
Round 2. Kunitskaya goes back to the clinch and throws some knees there. Kunitskaya can’t set up a takedown and they separate. Lansberg just can’t get going standing, perhaps because of the threat of the takedown. Kunitskaya goes back to the clinch. Lansberg attacks the neck but isn’t in a position to properly secure a choke. 10-9 Kunitskaya.
Gray Maynard debuted in the UFC in 2007. Now 39, the former college wrestling standout is likely nearing the end of his MMA career. Maynard is best known for his classic title fights with Frankie Edgar but struggled afterwards. He has rebounded to win 2 of his last 3. Nik Lentz’s fights are rarely pretty but he is an effective grinder with 12 UFC wins to his credit. He has tended to fall short when matched against elite opposition.
Round 1. Lentz lands a nice leg kick early and then a couple of hard punches. He stuns Maynard with another punch and then clinches. Lentz lands additional punches from close range by the cage. They separate and Lentz lands another hard hook. He follows that with knees and some punches by the cage. Lentz then takes Maynard down and grabs a guillotine choke. Lentz can’t finish the choke but he does roll over in the process so he has top position. Lentz immediately lands elbows and punches from there. Lentz postures up and goes to town with vicious punches. Maynard is taking tremendous punishment. Maynard stands up but eats a knee in the process. 10-7 Lentz.
Round 2. Maynard lands a few punches early. Maynard appears to have Lentz in a little trouble but Maynard moves in and gets countered with a series of hard counters. Lentz lands a head kick and Maynard goes down. The referee finally stops it.
UFC 229 kicks off with a welterweight bout pitting Ryan LaFlare against Tony Martin. LaFlare is an impressive 14-2 in MMA competition including seven UFC victories. Tony Martin is a submission grappler with four wins in his last five bouts.
Round 1. Martin presses forward to start the fight, throwing lead jabs. LaFlare looks to counter with a number of kicks. They clinch two minutes in and Martin pushes LaFlare against the cage. Martin can’t get in position for a takedown and he backs away. Martin is occasionally landing a solid straight punch, but LaFlare’s kicks, particularly to the leg and body, tend to be the best blows. Martin knocks LaFlare down with a punch, but LaFlare is quickly back up. LaFlare looks for a takedown late but cannot get it. Close round. 10-9 LaFlare.
Round 2. Martin drops LaFlare with a big punch, and LaFlare is in trouble. Martin looks to finish with punches on the ground. LaFlare appears out momentarily but then recovers his senses. LaFlare is bleeding. Martin nicely takes LaFlare’s back, but LaFlare is able to turn out. LaFlare is briefly on the bottom and as he tries to get up, Martin grabs a D’Arce choke attempt. LaFlare is able to slide out of that and return to his feet. Martin catches LaFlare again with a punch coming in. 10-8 Martin.
All of the conflicts between Conor McGregor and the fighter who replaced him as UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, come to a head Saturday night when they step into the T-Mobile Arena octagon in pursuit of the same glory.
For the power-puncher McGregor, returning to the UFC at age 30 after taking nearly two years off, the opportunity at UFC 229 is to reestablish himself — in what he said could be a $50-million payday — as the organization’s biggest draw and most entertaining star.
Russia’s far more stoic wrestler Nurmagomedov (26-0) is a slight betting favorite, and a victory would extend the success that encouraged the UFC to expand the international reach of its roster.
UFC President Dana White, in the strongest endorsement yet that Conor McGregor retains the passion for fighting that made him the organization’s most prominent athlete, said Thursday , “there hasn’t been anything like this since Ali.”
White spoke to the Los Angeles Times hours before the final UFC 229 news conference as former champion McGregor ends his almost two-year layoff from the octagon to fight lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
In daring to end his hiatus and selecting Nurmagomedov as the foe, McGregor (21-3) risks a defeat like the one that sent former UFC star Ronda Rousey to retirement two years ago.