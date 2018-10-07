The top contender for the winner of tonight’s Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor main event is Tony Ferguson. Ferguson is an excellent striker with dangerous submission skills and he has won 10 fights in a row. His opponent is Anthony Pettis. The former lightweight champion has won two out of three but has generally struggled since losing the lightweight championship.

Round 1. Pettis lands a couple hard leg kicks on the leg Ferguson was out of action for. Ferguson switches stances a few times after that. Ferguson continues to move forward, as Pettis mostly circles back. Neither man is landing all that much to the head. Ferguson lands some big punches at the end. Tough round to score. 10-9 Ferguson.

Round 2. Pettis drops Ferguson with a right hand and swarms on him looking for the finish. Pettis throws a series of big punches trying to bring the fight to an end. Ferguson survives. In the process of Pettis attacking, he gets cut open badly on the skull and is bleeding all over the place. After a brief break to check the cut, Ferguson attacks aggressively, throwing punches to the body and looking to answer back for Pettis’ earlier offense. Ferguson is really going to town, attacking the head and body. He forces Pettis to fire back. Pettis is now cut on the other wide of his head near the eye and he is a bloody mess. Ferguson is really pummeling Pettis by the cage as the round comes to an end. That was an unbelievable round.