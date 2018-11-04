Matt Frevola earned a spot on the UFC roster with a win on Dana White’s Contender Series, but he was promptly knocked out in a minute in his UFC debut by Marco Polo Reyes. He looks to rebound here. Lando Vannata impressed in his UFC debut, giving top lightweight Tony Ferguson all Ferguson could handle. However, Vannata has struggled since then and is 0-2-1 in his last three fights.

Round 1. Both fighters come out aggressively. Frevola lands a few head kicks. However, Vannata then connects with a massive head kick of his own. Frevola recovers and lands a hard kick to the body. Frevola nails Vannata with a stiff straight punch and continues to attack with high kicks. Frevola knocks Vannata back with a straight right hand. Vannata briefly teases a takedown but then separates and throws a head kick. Frevola uses a strong elbow from distance. Frevola cracks Vannata with a big two punch combination late. Vannata goes for a takedown but Frevola reverses and grabs a guillotine choke. Frevola loses that but ends up in mount. That was a very exciting round. 10-9 Frevola.

Round 2. Vannata drops Frevola with a vicious right hand. Frevola gets up and tries to answer back but Vannata is walking him down and looking for the finish. Frevola is able to recover again, just like he did from the first round head kick. They continue to keep a fast pace with their boxing. Frevola looks for a late takedown but Vannata grabs a guillotine choke as the round comes to an end. 10-9 Vannata.