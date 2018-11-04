Julio Arce has an impressive 14-2 MMA record and has won twice since earning a UFC slot on Dana White’s Contender Series. He fights out of the New York metro area. Sheymon Moraes is 9-2 but his only losses are to elite competitors: Zabit Magomedsharipov and Marlon Moraes.

Round 1. The fighters are cautious early but Moraes then drops Arce with a punch. Moraes goes to town on the ground, landing punch after punch from high up while trying to finish the fight. Arce is able to survive and return to his feet. They end up in a clinch where Arce looks to secure a takedown. Arce isn’t able to get the takedown so he instead hops on Moraes’ back and looks to lock in a rear naked choke from the standing position. Arce is squeezing late but time runs out. That’s a tricky round to score. Arce had control longer and was threatening at the end, but Moraes did the most damage by a wide margin early in the round and scored the best offense. 10-9 Moraes.