Sijara Eubanks has had a tumultuous UFC career. She went on the Ultimate Fighter for a shot to become the first UFC women’s flyweight champion and made it to the final only to be pulled from the title fight because of health complications while trying to make weight. She was briefly put into the main event of this card against Valentina Shevchenko but that fight was scrapped when UFC made Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis instead. She then missed weight for this bout. Roxanne Modafferi is a popular fighter known for her quirky personality.
Round 1. Eubanks clearly has more power in her punches on the feet. Eubanks gets the takedown two minutes in. Modafferi looks to stand up with a minute left but Eubanks takes her right back down. Eubanks continues to control Modafferi and land occasional punches until the end of the round. 10-9 Eubanks.
Round 2. Eubanks drops Modafferi with a pair of punches and follows Modafferi to the ground. Modafferi looks to threaten with a submission but doesn’t come close. Eubanks lets her back to her feet. Modafferi looks for a takedown. Eubanks lands a hard knee to the body. Modafferi gets the takedown and has control. Eubanks looks to sweep with a kimura but Modafferi is able to retain top position. 10-9 Eubanks.
Julio Arce has an impressive 14-2 MMA record and has won twice since earning a UFC slot on Dana White’s Contender Series. He fights out of the New York metro area. Sheymon Moraes is 9-2 but his only losses are to elite competitors: Zabit Magomedsharipov and Marlon Moraes.
Round 1. The fighters are cautious early but Moraes then drops Arce with a punch. Moraes goes to town on the ground, landing punch after punch from high up while trying to finish the fight. Arce is able to survive and return to his feet. They end up in a clinch where Arce looks to secure a takedown. Arce isn’t able to get the takedown so he instead hops on Moraes’ back and looks to lock in a rear naked choke from the standing position. Arce is squeezing late but time runs out. That’s a tricky round to score. Arce had control longer and was threatening at the end, but Moraes did the most damage by a wide margin early in the round and scored the best offense. 10-9 Moraes.
Round 2. Moraes lands a hard right hand and looks to capitalize. Arce counters and tries for a takedown but can’t get it. They end up in the clinch where Moraes is more on the offensive. Arce is bleeding badly and eats a few heavy punches. Moraes drops Arce late and again starts throwing heavy blows from top position. Moraes lets Arce back up. 10-9 Moraes.
Ben Saunders is one of the longest tenured UFC fighters, having competed in the organization since 2007. Lyman Good is a former Bellator champion and is 1-1 in the UFC.
Round 1. Saunders has success early with some kicks. Good comes in with power punches. They end up in a clinch with Saunders attacking with knees and Good with punches. Good drops Saunders with uppercuts, knocking Saunders unconscious in the process.
Winner: Lyman Good, KO, round 1.
Matt Frevola earned a spot on the UFC roster with a win on Dana White’s Contender Series, but he was promptly knocked out in a minute in his UFC debut by Marco Polo Reyes. He looks to rebound here. Lando Vannata impressed in his UFC debut, giving top lightweight Tony Ferguson all Ferguson could handle. However, Vannata has struggled since then and is 0-2-1 in his last three fights.
Round 1. Both fighters come out aggressively. Frevola lands a few head kicks. However, Vannata then connects with a massive head kick of his own. Frevola recovers and lands a hard kick to the body. Frevola nails Vannata with a stiff straight punch and continues to attack with high kicks. Frevola knocks Vannata back with a straight right hand. Vannata briefly teases a takedown but then separates and throws a head kick. Frevola uses a strong elbow from distance. Frevola cracks Vannata with a big two punch combination late. Vannata goes for a takedown but Frevola reverses and grabs a guillotine choke. Frevola loses that but ends up in mount. That was a very exciting round. 10-9 Frevola.
Round 2. Vannata drops Frevola with a vicious right hand. Frevola gets up and tries to answer back but Vannata is walking him down and looking for the finish. Frevola is able to recover again, just like he did from the first round head kick. They continue to keep a fast pace with their boxing. Frevola looks for a late takedown but Vannata grabs a guillotine choke as the round comes to an end. 10-9 Vannata.
Shane Burgos is a New Yorker who has shown some promise in his relatively young career. He won his first three UFC fights, all in New York, to improve to 10-0. He then fought in Boston and lost for the first time. He now returns to New York looking to rebound. Kurt Holobaugh is a UFC, Strikeforce and Titan FC veteran who lost last time out in his return to the UFC via knockout.
Round 1. Holobaugh is having success with his striking early. He lands some crisp combinations that back Burgos up and do some real damage. Holobaugh drops Burgos with a punch and follows to the ground looking for the finish. As Holobaugh is landing punches, Burgos traps an arm and locks in an armbar for the submission.
Winner: Shane Burgos, submission, round 1.
Adam Wieczorek is a Polish grappler with two UFC wins to his credit and a 10-1 MMA record. Marcos Rogerio De Lima is more of a striker and is 4-3 thus far in the UFC.
Round 1. Wieczorek scores a takedown 45 seconds into the fight. Wieczorek looks to get into side position but De Lima powers out and then takes Wieczorek down. With the position in hand, De Lima is conservative. He lands occasional punches on the ground and is content to control Wieczorek for the remainder of the round. 10-9 De Lima.
Round 2. De Lima pushes forward. He throws some leg kicks that land well. The fighters end up in a clinch where action slows. After separation, De Lima lands a quality two punch combination and they end up back in the clinch. Wieczorek backs away from De Lima late and appears quite tired. 10-9 De Lima.
The excruciating pain that invaded Daniel Cormier’s right hand during the therapy treatments had eased slightly when the company called.
Cormier had injured his hand following his July knockout victory over Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title.
Would the 39-year-old workhorse consider making his first defense with less than a month’s preparation, against the second-ranked challenger, Derrick Lewis, who’d won nine of his last 10 fights and knocked out 18 of 21 foes?
Derrick Lewis has hit the UFC equivalent of a trifecta.
In the last month, Lewis notched a last-second knockout against Russia’s Alexander Volkov to win a bout in which he was trailing on all three scorecards; was cleared to fight by the New York commission despite the punishment he received in that fight; and was named with Daniel Cormier to lead the pay-per-view card for Saturday night’s UFC 230 main event at Madison Square Garden.
Weighing in Friday at 264.6 pounds to Cormier’s 251.2, Lewis, 33, makes no secret of his intention to strike the champion with the type of disabling power punches that have helped him win nine of his past 10 fights and earn 18 knockouts.
Few people have the audacity to try to put UFC President Dana White in his place, but when the powerful, sometimes tyrannical leader decided to yank Sijara Eubanks off her scheduled Madison Square Garden main-event title fight, the fighter didn’t hold back.
“What the … is wrong with you? How are you doing this to me? This is my dream!” the 5-foot-4, 125-pound Eubanks roared at White during a telephone call last month. “You took my dream away from me!”
Eubanks, 33, was named by White on Oct. 2 as the UFC 230 main-event opponent versus former women’s bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko. The bout was to be for the vacant flyweight belt after the UFC was unable to strike a deal with former light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones for the main event.