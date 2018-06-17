Shinnecock Hills plays tough, brings a crowd to the top of the U.S. Open leaderboard

“In the afternoon, when the greens get baked and with some of those pin positions — I mean, the greens aren’t running perfectly smooth in the first place,” said Henrik Stenson, who was even par for the tournament at the turn but had five bogeys on the back nine to finish two shots behind the leaders. “In the afternoon, when [the greens] get crusty and baked, it’s like glass around the hole. You can barely touch some of those putts going downhill, and could easily three- or four-putt from three, four, five feet.”